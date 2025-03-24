Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,761 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 510.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1,369.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRL opened at $126.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $206.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

STRL has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

