Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Invests $4.91 Million in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.11% of Boot Barn as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,409,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,686,000 after buying an additional 73,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,132,000 after acquiring an additional 51,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 493,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,996,000 after purchasing an additional 91,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 1.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 420,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE:BOOT opened at $104.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.07. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.83 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.65.

Insider Activity

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $965,456.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,282.26. This represents a 61.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $181.00 target price (up from $179.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upgraded Boot Barn from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.