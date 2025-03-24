Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 180.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,408 shares during the period. Beacon Roofing Supply makes up approximately 1.6% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned about 0.11% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 180.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BECN. StockNews.com began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $122.55 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.95.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $123.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.73. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.54 and a 12-month high of $124.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

