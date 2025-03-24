Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Advanced Drainage Systems accounts for about 1.7% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned about 0.08% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,332,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,610,000 after purchasing an additional 52,799 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,734,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,402,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 404.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $108.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.90 and a fifty-two week high of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.24.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

