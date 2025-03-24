Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Cuts Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,839 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.09% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.12, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.97. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

