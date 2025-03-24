ActiveOps (LON:AOM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 92 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.19), with a volume of 49908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.10 ($1.23).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 101.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of £65.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.01 and a beta of 0.40.

ActiveOps’ offerings provide predictive and prescriptive insight to help service operations make better decisions – faster. The Company’s AI-powered SaaS solutions are underpinned by 15+ years of operational data and its AOM methodology that’s proven to drive cross department decision-making.

With Decision Intelligence, ActiveOps’ customers deliver MORE – release 20%+ capacity within the first 12 months and boost productivity by 30%+ leading to MORE business impact.

