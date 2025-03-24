Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Acquired by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Accuray worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Accuray in the third quarter worth $36,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Accuray by 489.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 277,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 230,695 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $1.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARAY

Accuray Profile

(Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.