Abeona Therapeutics’ (ABEO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 191.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABEO. Oppenheimer started coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $223.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,902,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 652,366 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 2,084,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 386,321 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 894.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,262 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 791,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 116,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

