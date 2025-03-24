9,593 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Bought by Clune & Associates LTD.

Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDE. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VDE stock opened at $128.39 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $115.51 and a 1-year high of $137.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.02.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

