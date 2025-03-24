943 Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in monday.com by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on monday.com from $292.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on monday.com from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on monday.com from $400.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded monday.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.45.

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of MNDY opened at $265.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.42, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.27. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $174.75 and a 1 year high of $342.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.78.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

