9,358 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Purchased by Hershey Financial Advisers LLC

Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,536,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,046,000 after purchasing an additional 668,720 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,952,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,402,000 after purchasing an additional 245,701 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,087,000 after purchasing an additional 844,917 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,909,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,433,000 after purchasing an additional 194,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,240,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,396,000 after purchasing an additional 85,134 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BIV stock opened at $76.38 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2531 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

