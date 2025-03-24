819 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 819 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,042,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth $8,612,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYBR. StockNews.com cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $351.76 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $223.41 and a 1-year high of $421.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $364.16 and a 200 day moving average of $323.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of -180.39 and a beta of 1.06.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

