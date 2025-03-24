804 Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Purchased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECK. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $103,878,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 72.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,634,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,848,000 after buying an additional 1,531,563 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Teck Resources by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 6,020,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,252,000 after buying an additional 1,467,516 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,549,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 21.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,429,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,507,000 after buying an additional 1,326,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TECK. Bank of America upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.22.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK stock opened at $41.53 on Monday. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0879 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.