77,579 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,688,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 price target (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $286.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $256.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $269.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

