6,673 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Bought by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,673 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 59,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $47,190.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,981,153.92. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $401,994.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 178,446 shares in the company, valued at $31,188,791.88. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,780 shares of company stock worth $6,886,553 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $191.84 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.89, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.69.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWRE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

