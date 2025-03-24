6,087 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Bought by Blueprint Investment Partners LLC

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 818,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,202,000 after acquiring an additional 40,092 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 556,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 851.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $54.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.77. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $61.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

