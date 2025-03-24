6,000 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Bought by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,082 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 7.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 192,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 226.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 88,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 61,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $92.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.21 and a 200-day moving average of $92.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.15 and a twelve month high of $98.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $598.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.38 million. Analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

