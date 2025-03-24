59,457 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Kenvue by 438.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE KVUE opened at $23.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.72%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

