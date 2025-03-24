5,000 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 27,180.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,206,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,650,000 after buying an additional 1,202,453 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,102,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,103,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,777,000 after buying an additional 19,116 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 277,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,656,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $176.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.04 and a one year high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.22 by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 1,241 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $219,917.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at $704,409.75. The trade was a 23.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 750 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.93, for a total value of $119,947.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,511.75. This represents a 9.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,112 shares of company stock valued at $12,085,893. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NXST. StockNews.com cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.43.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

