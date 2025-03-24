4,594 Shares in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 422,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after buying an additional 117,231 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at $5,146,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at $4,951,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Kforce by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 111,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 186,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after buying an additional 41,180 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th.

Kforce Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $48.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.83. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $71.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.40.

Kforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.21%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

