34,038 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,417,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,170,000 after acquiring an additional 67,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 272,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,814,000 after purchasing an additional 120,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.08. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.58 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In related news, Director Devin W. Stockfish acquired 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $149,578.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,272.51. This trade represents a 259.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

