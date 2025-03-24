3,084 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 22.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,964,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,726,000 after purchasing an additional 729,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,827,000 after buying an additional 385,818 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,417,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 161.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 496,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,888,000 after buying an additional 306,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,616,000 after buying an additional 269,896 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPMC. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.95.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 0.3 %

BPMC stock opened at $88.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -82.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $80.68 and a 12 month high of $121.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.47 and its 200 day moving average is $93.89.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $511,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,557 shares in the company, valued at $16,114,929.96. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $159,407.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,467,430.72. This represents a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,334 shares of company stock worth $3,103,512. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

