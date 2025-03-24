2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.19, but opened at $2.41. 2x Ether ETF shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 8,396,749 shares changing hands.

2x Ether ETF Trading Up 11.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 2x Ether ETF stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

2x Ether ETF Company Profile

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

