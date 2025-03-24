28,014 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,092,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,325,000 after buying an additional 70,413 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 243,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,910,000 after buying an additional 73,334 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $90.37 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $115.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day moving average is $88.05.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.07.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $792,038.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,330.28. The trade was a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

