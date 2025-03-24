2,479 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Purchased by Hershey Financial Advisers LLC

Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 24,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. CMC Financial Group bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,446,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,019,886,000 after purchasing an additional 275,959 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AXON shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $604.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $899,275.44. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. This trade represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $560.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 144.70, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $591.90 and its 200 day moving average is $543.57. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.52 and a 52 week high of $715.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

