215 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Purchased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 215 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. This represents a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total value of $25,659.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,027.84. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,785 shares of company stock worth $1,479,185 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $105.94 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.49 and a 12-month high of $169.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.21 and its 200-day moving average is $137.49.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.57.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

