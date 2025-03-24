15,423 Shares in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 192.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.94.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

