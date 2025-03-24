1,433 Shares in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF stock opened at $84.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.62 and its 200-day moving average is $79.42. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a one year low of $51.09 and a one year high of $91.25.

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

