14,230 Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 32,622 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,089,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $114,653,000 after acquiring an additional 173,082 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,035 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 38,713 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $718,000. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $49.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $61.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.12.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $639,261.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 495,296 shares in the company, valued at $25,012,448. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,976 shares of company stock worth $5,573,263 over the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

