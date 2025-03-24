12,345 Shares in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $4,593,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,165,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $557,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDU opened at $62.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 4.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.00. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $146.87.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

