12,290 Shares in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 55,302 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in A10 Networks by 98.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 57,284 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in A10 Networks by 0.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 248,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 41,895 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATEN shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

A10 Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $17.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.17.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 23.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

