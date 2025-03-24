111 (NASDAQ:YI) Earns “Sell (D-)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating restated by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.
111 Stock Performance
Shares of YI opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. 111 has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $527.14 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of 111
About 111
111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 111
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- AbbVie Stock Boosts Portfolios With Entry Into Weight Loss Market
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 ETFs to Ride the VIX Surge During Market Volatility
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.