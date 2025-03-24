111 (NASDAQ:YI) Earns “Sell (D-)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating restated by equities research analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Saturday,Weiss Ratings reports.

111 Stock Performance

Shares of YI opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. 111 has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $527.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of 111

About 111

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in 111 during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in 111 by 43,619.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 305,339 shares during the period. Finally, Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd purchased a new stake in 111 during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

