105,733 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Acquired by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 105,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,159,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,278,000 after buying an additional 9,913 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,140,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,090,000 after buying an additional 114,318 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 28,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $3,669,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,497.52. The trade was a 49.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.1 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $146.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $137.61 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

