10,010 Shares in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,643,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Cannae by 17.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,653,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,582,000 after purchasing an additional 397,352 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $5,866,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 435.4% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 157,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 65,749 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cannae from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $18.79 on Monday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.17%.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

