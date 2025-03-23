Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $110.79 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.69 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average of $106.86.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

