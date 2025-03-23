Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Position Raised by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises about 2.5% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management owned 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $11,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 187,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.42.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $289.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $343.03 and its 200-day moving average is $367.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $266.75 and a 12 month high of $427.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Recommended Stories

