Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Shares Up 3.5% – Still a Buy?

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 1,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 12,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.
Yamaha Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.
Yamaha Company Profile
Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; keyboards; strings; basses and amps; brass and woodwinds; marching instruments; drums; percussion instruments; music production tools; audio and visual products; and professional audio equipment under the Bösendorfer, Steinberg, Line 6, Ampeg, and Nexo brands.
