Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Shares Up 3.5% – Still a Buy?

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.27. Approximately 1,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 12,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Yamaha Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Yamaha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; keyboards; strings; basses and amps; brass and woodwinds; marching instruments; drums; percussion instruments; music production tools; audio and visual products; and professional audio equipment under the Bösendorfer, Steinberg, Line 6, Ampeg, and Nexo brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.