Xponance Inc. Sells 479 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of UDR by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 135,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of UDR by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,163,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,341,000 after purchasing an additional 228,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR Stock Down 0.6 %

UDR stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88.

UDR Increases Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 688.00%.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,256,609. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

