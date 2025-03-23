Xponance Inc. Reduces Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,443 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

AES stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

