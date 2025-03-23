Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Core & Main by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CNM opened at $48.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In related news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $631,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,505. This represents a 43.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Schaller sold 21,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $1,023,859.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,282.64. The trade was a 57.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,294 shares of company stock valued at $9,383,685. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

