Xponance Inc. Purchases 505 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,484,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,945 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,285,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,048,000 after acquiring an additional 618,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,514,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,180,000 after acquiring an additional 196,100 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,571,000 after buying an additional 122,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,077,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,624,000 after buying an additional 3,133,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

