Xponance Inc. Purchases 357 Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Dayforce in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dayforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Dayforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,694,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dayforce by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,446,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Dayforce by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Dayforce Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Dayforce stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average of $67.77. Dayforce Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dayforce

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dayforce news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $71,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,839.26. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dayforce from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dayforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dayforce

Dayforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.