Xponance Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In related news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. This represents a 10.39 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

