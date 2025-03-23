Xponance Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Toro by 996,664.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 498,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,410,000 after purchasing an additional 498,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $36,561,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 693.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,238,000 after purchasing an additional 362,634 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Toro by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,121,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,701,000 after purchasing an additional 260,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toro by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 217,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 90,538 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.31. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.23 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

TTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

