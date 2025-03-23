Xponance Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OHI. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 31,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 32,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,830,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,893,000 after buying an additional 240,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.6 %

OHI opened at $37.40 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

