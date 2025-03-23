Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $105.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.51. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.49 and a 52 week high of $169.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. The trade was a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,785 shares of company stock worth $1,479,185. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

