Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LSCC shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $105,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,793.92. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $197,358.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,635.87. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,740 shares of company stock worth $943,026. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LSCC stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.43. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $80.13.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

