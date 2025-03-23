Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 261.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,628 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.05% of Wintrust Financial worth $87,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,153,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,364,000 after buying an additional 637,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,627,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,169,000 after acquiring an additional 126,724 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,308,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,981,000 after purchasing an additional 133,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 92,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,132,000 after purchasing an additional 213,559 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTFC shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Wintrust Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 3,186 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.30, for a total transaction of $418,321.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,409,278.20. The trade was a 6.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.32, for a total value of $310,309.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,752.56. This trade represents a 10.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,315 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $113.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.93. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $142.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.40%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.