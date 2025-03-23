Wickes Group’s (WIX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 198 ($2.56) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Thursday.

Wickes Group Trading Down 4.6 %

WIX opened at GBX 173.60 ($2.24) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £411.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 167.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 161.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Wickes Group has a 12-month low of GBX 130.60 ($1.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 186 ($2.40).

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 14.10 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wickes Group had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 19.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wickes Group will post 16.2278978 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wickes Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This is a boost from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. Wickes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.93%.

About Wickes Group

Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have over 230 stores across the UK, employing 8,500 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.

Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £25 billion UK Home Improvement market.

