Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on INFY shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

Infosys Price Performance

INFY opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

